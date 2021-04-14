Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 April 2021: Apply for 600+ IIT Roorkee, DSMNRU, BFUHS, BNCMC and C-DAC Noida

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU)

Post Name: Professor Posts

Vacancies: 96

Last Date: 23 April 2021

4. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

Post Name: Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 112

Last Date: 27 April 2021

3. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Post Name: Junior Technical Superintendent, Assistant Security Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 133

Last Date: 11 May 2021

2. Organization: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC)

Post Name: Staff Nurse, MO, ANM, Ward Boy & Other Posts

Vacancies: 153

Last Date: 15 April 2021

1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) Posts

Vacancies: 200

Last Date: 30 April 2021

