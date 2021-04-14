Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 April 2021: Apply for 600+ IIT Roorkee, DSMNRU, BFUHS, BNCMC and C-DAC Noida
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 14 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU)
Post Name: Professor Posts
Vacancies: 96
Last Date: 23 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
Post Name: Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 112
Last Date: 27 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Post Name: Junior Technical Superintendent, Assistant Security Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 133
Last Date: 11 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC)
Post Name: Staff Nurse, MO, ANM, Ward Boy & Other Posts
Vacancies: 153
Last Date: 15 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) Posts
Vacancies: 200
Last Date: 30 April 2021