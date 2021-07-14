Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ MPPGCL, SGPGIMS, MP High Court, CMHO Jaipur and SVRR Government General Hospital

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 14 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL), Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Madhya Pradesh High Court, Chief Medical and Health Officer Jaipur and SVRR Government General Hospital Tirupati Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 26

Last Date: 20 July 2021

4. Organization: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Post Name: Horticulturist, Junior Judicial Assistant & Stenographer Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 30 August 2021

3. Organization: SVRR Government General Hospital, Tirupati

Post Name: Staff Nurse and Supportive Staff Posts

Vacancies: 162

Last Date: 16 July 2021

2. Organization: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 209

Last Date: 16 August 2021

1. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur

Post Name: COVID Health Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 606

Last Date: 15 July 2021

