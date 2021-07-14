Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ MPPGCL, SGPGIMS, MP High Court, CMHO Jaipur and SVRR Government General Hospital

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL), Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Madhya Pradesh High Court, Chief Medical and Health Officer Jaipur and SVRR Government General Hospital Tirupati Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 26
Last Date: 20 July 2021
4. Organization: Madhya Pradesh High Court
Post Name: Horticulturist, Junior Judicial Assistant & Stenographer Posts
Vacancies: 61
Last Date: 30 August 2021
3. Organization: SVRR Government General Hospital, Tirupati
Post Name: Staff Nurse and Supportive Staff Posts
Vacancies: 162
Last Date: 16 July 2021
2. Organization: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 209
Last Date: 16 August 2021
1. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur
Post Name: COVID Health Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 606
Last Date: 15 July 2021