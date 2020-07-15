Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 July 2020: Apply for 900+ Punjab Civil Services, BOB, NCL, JPSC and NTPC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 July 2020 for 900+ more than vacancies in Punjab Civil Services, Bank of Baroda (BOB), Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has again extended the online application last date due to some changes in the recruitment exam process. Now, the candidates belonging to the ex-serviceman category and PWD will get a number of attempts as declared by the Department of Personnel, Govt. of Punjab and the Department of Defence Services Welfare. In view of the above change to give the opportunity to all, the last date for online application forms and depositing the fee has been extended till 30 July and 6 August 2020 Respectively.

Punjab Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Online Application Last Date Again Extended, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in for 77 Tehsildar, DSP & Other Posts

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the Supervisor posts. Interested persons can apply for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 31 July 2020.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 49 Supervisor Posts, Salary 15,000

Northern Coalfields Ltd has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Foreman and Technician Posts for regular deployment across Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th along with a diploma in the concerned field can apply on the aforesaid posts. A total of 512 vacancies have been notified for the post of Assistant Foreman and Technician Posts under Northern Coalfields Limited. NCL Recruitment 2020 Online Application is starting from 3 August 2020 and the application will end on 25 August 2020.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) Recruitment 2020: 512 vacancies for Asst Foreman & Technician posts, Applications starting from 3 Aug

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Town Planner posts. Eligible and interested persons can apply for Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 10 August 2020.

JPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 77 Assistant Town Planner Posts

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Engineer and Assistant Chemist. A total of 275 vacancies are available out of which 250 are for Engineer and 25 for Assistant Chemist Posts.Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 15 July 2020.