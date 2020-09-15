Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 September 2020: Apply for 2800+ PGIMER Chandigarh, OPSC, Gujarat Anganwadi, BOI and CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 September 2020 for 2800+ more than vacancies in Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Women & Child Development Department of Gujarat, Bank of India (BOI), CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 121
Last Date: 04 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Bank of India (BOI)
Post Name: Officer Posts
Vacancies: 214
Last Date: 30 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
Organization: CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas
Post Name: Staff Nurse, FTMO & Other Posts
Vacancies: 230
Last Date: 28 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Women & Child Development Department of Gujarat
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts
Vacancies: 2038
Last Date: 02 October 2020