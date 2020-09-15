Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 September 2020: Apply for 2800+ PGIMER Chandigarh, OPSC, Gujarat Anganwadi, BOI and CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 September 2020 for 2800+ more than vacancies in Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Women & Child Development Department of Gujarat, Bank of India (BOI), CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 04 October 2020

4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

3. Organization: Bank of India (BOI)

Post Name: Officer Posts

Vacancies: 214

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Organization: CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas

Post Name: Staff Nurse, FTMO & Other Posts

Vacancies: 230

Last Date: 28 September 2020

1. Organization: Women & Child Development Department of Gujarat

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts

Vacancies: 2038

Last Date: 02 October 2020