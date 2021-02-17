JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 February 2021: Apply for 1300+ WEBCSC, OPSC, SJVN, CCL and NHM Haryana

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 17, 2021 18:13 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 February 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 February 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 February 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), SJVN Limited, Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Limited and National Health Mission (NHM) Jind Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Health Mission (NM) Jind

Post Name: Pediatrician, Gynecologist-FRU, Radiologist & Other Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 24 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC)

Post Name: Supervisor, Junior Assistant, Accounts & Other Posts

Vacancies: 58

Last Date: 11 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: SJVN Limited

Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 15 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Limited

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 482

Last Date: 21 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 504

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

