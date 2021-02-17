Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 February 2021: Apply for 1300+ WEBCSC, OPSC, SJVN, CCL and NHM Haryana
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 February 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), SJVN Limited, Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Limited and National Health Mission (NHM) Jind Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Health Mission (NM) Jind
Post Name: Pediatrician, Gynecologist-FRU, Radiologist & Other Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 24 February 2021
4. Organization: West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC)
Post Name: Supervisor, Junior Assistant, Accounts & Other Posts
Vacancies: 58
Last Date: 11 March 2021
3. Organization: SJVN Limited
Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 15 March 2021
2. Organization: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) Limited
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 482
Last Date: 21 February 2021
1. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 504
Last Date: 14 March 2021