Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 June 2020: Apply for 1200+ UPSC, Lok Nayak Hospital, DPT, IGNTU and PGCIL Powergrid

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 June 2020 for 1200+ more than vacancies in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Lok Nayak Hospital Delhi, Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam 2020 Notification has been finally released by the Union Public Service Commission on 16 June 2020. The online application for UPSC NDA 2 2020 has also been started at the UPSC Website. Candidates willing to appear in UPSC NDA 2 2020 can directly apply to the 413 vacancies through this article. The direct link of application form is given below.

Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) Delhi has notified for 95 Senior Resident posts on the official website of Health Department, Government of Delhi. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for Lok Nayak Hospital Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification. Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-Interview scheduled on 22 June-26 June 2020.

Deendayal Port Trust has invited applications for the Apprenticeship posts. Interested applicants can apply for Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 07 July 2020.

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) has invited applications for the Chief Coordinator, Professional Instructor and other posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 08 and 09 July 2020.

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across various region in India including Southern Region, North East Region, Northern Region and Western Region II.