Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 March 2021: Apply for 2300+ NCR, NHM MP, GPSC, Gujarat Police and ESIC Alwar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 March 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in North Central Railway (NCR), National Health Mission Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Gujarat Police and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Alwar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Alwar

Post Name: Professor, Associate, Assistant Professor & Other Posts

Vacancies: 99

Last Date: 28 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP)

Post Name: District Quality Monitor and District Consultant Posts

Vacancies: 102

Last Date: 15 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Posts

Vacancies: 243

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: North Central Railway (NCR)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 480

Last Date: 16 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Gujarat Police

Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer Posts

Vacancies: 1382

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification