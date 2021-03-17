Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 March 2021: Apply for 2300+ NCR, NHM MP, GPSC, Gujarat Police and ESIC Alwar
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 March 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in North Central Railway (NCR), National Health Mission Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Gujarat Police and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Alwar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Alwar
Post Name: Professor, Associate, Assistant Professor & Other Posts
Vacancies: 99
Last Date: 28 March 2021
4. Organization: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP)
Post Name: District Quality Monitor and District Consultant Posts
Vacancies: 102
Last Date: 15 April 2021
3. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Posts
Vacancies: 243
Last Date: 31 March 2021
2. Organization: North Central Railway (NCR)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 480
Last Date: 16 April 2021
1. Organization: Gujarat Police
Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer Posts
Vacancies: 1382
Last Date: 31 March 2021