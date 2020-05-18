Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 May 2020: Apply for 1000+ SLNMCH Koraput, NHM Maharashtra, NHAI, Western Railway and GMU

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 May 2020 for 1000+ more than vacancies in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) Koraput, NHM Maharashtra, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Western Railway (WR) and Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) odisha Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH), Koraput has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Attendant, Laboratory Attendant, Peon. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 June 2020.

SLNMCH, Koraput Recruitment 2020: Apply for 58 Attendant, Laboratory Attendant, Peon Posts

NHM Maharashtra, Malegaon Muncipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush MO, Staff Nurse, ANM, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Ward Boy for COVID - 19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for 'Malegaon Mahanagarpalika Bharti 2020' in the prescribed format and submit their application by email on or before 31 May 2020.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 681 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts in Malegaon Muncipal Corporation

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Technical). The recruitment will be done through GATE 2020 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHAI GATE 2020 Recruitment in the Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC. NHAI Deputy Manager Online Application is available on the official website of NHAI nhai.gov.in. The last date for submitting applications is 15 June 2020.

NHAI Recruitment through GATE 2020: Apply Online for 48 Deputy Manager Posts @nhai.gov.in

Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, Hospital Attendants, House Keeping Assistant) and Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO / Specialist ) on full-time contract basis for 3 months to work in COVID Isolation wards of Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply onlinr for WR Recruitment 2020 from 18 May to 24 May 2020.

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 177 Paramedical Staff and Doctor Posts

Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), Odisha has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors. Eligible candidates with good academic record can apply for the posts through online mode on official website recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in on or before 29 May 2020.