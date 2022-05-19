Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-19 May 2022: 2800+ Vacancies for TGT, PRT, Engineer, and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-19 May 2022. Candidates can apply for 2800+ Senior Teacher, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), MAITRI- Multi-Purpose AI Technician in Rural India, Assistant Manager (Power System), Executive Trainee (Electrical) and Other Posts.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-19 May 2022: Today, the government of India has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Teacher, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), MAITRI- Multi-Purpose AI Technician in Rural India, Assistant Manager (Power System), Executive Trainee (Electrical) and Other Posts under The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) and Uttar Pradesh Livestock Development Board (UPLDB).

Candidates who are interested to apply for these jobs can click on the reference link given below:

Job Number 1: ECIL Recruitment 2022

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is hiring Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teachers on a contract basis in AEC Schools Hyderabad for the academic years. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline from 24 May 2022 to 28 May 2022.

More Details: ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for TGT & PRTs from 24 May onwards @ecil.co.in

Job Number 2: RPSC Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is looking to recruit 417 Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) for Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Social Science, Maths and Science. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 from 23 May to 21 June 2022.

More Details: RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 417 Vacancies @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Job Number 3: UPLDB Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Livestock Development Board (UPLDB) is filling up 2000 MAITRI- Multi-Purpose AI Technician Posts in Rural India. The last date of application is 10 June 2022.

More Details: UPLDB MAITRI Recruitment 2022: 2000 Vacancies for Multi Purpose AI Technician, Apply Online @ upldb.up.gov.in

Job Number 4: POSCO Recruitment 2022

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Power System) and Executive Trainee (Electrical) through GATE 2022. Candidates can apply online from 24 May to 23 June 2022.

More Details: POSOCO Recruitment 2022 through GATE for Assistant Manager (Power System) and Executive Trainee (Electrical) Posts

Job Number 5: UPSC Recrutiment 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has 400 vacancies for through National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam 2 2022 on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online on or before 07 June 2022.

More Details: UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification (Out): 400 Vacancies Notified @upsc.gov.in, Apply Link Here