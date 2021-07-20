Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 July 2021: Apply for 6400+ CIET, PGCIL, ISM Dhanbad and SBI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 July 2021 for more than 6400+ vacancies in Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad and State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET)
Post Name: Consultant, Graphic Artist, DTP Operator, Data Analyst & Other Posts
Vacancies: 60
Last Date: 30 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
Post Name: Junior Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 73
Last Date: 31 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Post Name: Apprenticeship Posts
Vacancies: 76
Last Date: 20 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Post Name: Apprenticeship Posts
Vacancies: 134
Last Date: 20 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 6100
Last Date: 26 July 2021