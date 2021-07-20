Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 July 2021: Apply for 6400+ CIET, PGCIL, ISM Dhanbad and SBI

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 20 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jul 20, 2021 14:35 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 July 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 July 2021 for more than 6400+ vacancies in Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad and State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET)

Post Name: Consultant, Graphic Artist, DTP Operator, Data Analyst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 30 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

Post Name: Junior Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 73

Last Date: 31 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)

Post Name: Apprenticeship Posts

Vacancies: 76

Last Date: 20 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)

Post Name: Apprenticeship Posts

Vacancies: 134

Last Date: 20 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 6100

Last Date: 26 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

