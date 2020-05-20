Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 May 2020: Apply for 1500+ BPNL, DDU Hospital, NHM Assam, Western Railway and IGAU

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 May 2020 for 1500+ more than vacancies in Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU), Western Railway, National Health Mission (NHM), Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) has invited applications for the Skills Admission Consultant, Office Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 31 May 2020.

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU), also known as Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), has invited applications for the post of Lab Technician, Assistant Class 3 and Field Extension Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Recruitment 2020 on official website igau.edu.in from 15 May to 30 June 2020.

Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist 1900 (GP)/Level-2 for personnel and Admin Deptt. Of BCT Division to fill up the vacancies against 33 1/3 rd % Rankers quota. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 June 2020.

Office of the JT.DHS cum Member Secretary, National Health Mission (NHM), District Health Society, Sonitpur, Assam has invited applications for the post of Cleaner and Supervisor for various quarantine centres in and around Twzour Town. Eligible and interested persons can attend walk-in-interview on 20 May 2020.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital has invited application for the 51 posts of Senior Resident in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay DDU Hospital Recruitment 2020. In a bid to recruit the 51 posts of Senior Resident in various departments, Hospital will hold a Walk-In-Interview for on 26/27 May 2020.