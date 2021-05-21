Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 May 2021: Apply for 1300+ DRDO, SSA, NTPC, BECIL and GRMC Gwalior

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 21 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 21, 2021 17:25 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 May 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and Gajra Raja Medical College (GMRC) Gwalior Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 47

Last Date: 05 June 2021

4. Organization: Gajra Raja Medical College (GMRC), Gwalior

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 238

Last Date: 02 June 2021

3. Organization: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat

Post Name: School Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 252

Last Date: 31 May 2021

2. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Post Name: Executive Engineer Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 10 June 2021

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: MTS, Investigator and Other Posts

Vacancies: 567

Last Date: 24 May 2021

    Enter your E-mail Address