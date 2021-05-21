Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 May 2021: Apply for 1300+ DRDO, SSA, NTPC, BECIL and GRMC Gwalior
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 21 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 May 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and Gajra Raja Medical College (GMRC) Gwalior Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 47
Last Date: 05 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Gajra Raja Medical College (GMRC), Gwalior
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 238
Last Date: 02 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat
Post Name: School Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 252
Last Date: 31 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
Post Name: Executive Engineer Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 10 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)
Post Name: MTS, Investigator and Other Posts
Vacancies: 567
Last Date: 24 May 2021