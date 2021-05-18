NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021, Apply Online for 280 Executive Engineer Trainee Posts @ntpccareers.net

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released a short notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Engineering Executive Trainee through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2021 Scores , against advertisement number (Advt. No. 05/21) on ntpc.co.in. As per the official website, NTPC GATE Application portal will open on 21 May 2021 on its website - ntpccareers.net.

As per the reports, the last date for NTPC GATE Registration is 10 June 2021. A total of 280 vacancies are available in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation as Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-(E1 Grade).

Candidates can check more details NTPC ETT Recruitment 2021 through the article below:

NTPC GATE 2021 Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 21 May 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 10 June 2021

NTPC GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

Engineering Executive Trainee - 280 Posts

Electrical

Mechanical

Electronics and Instrumentation

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee through GATE 2021



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Electrical Engineering - Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage /Power Electronics / Power Engineering

Mechanical Engineering - Mechanical / Production / Industrial Engg / Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering

Electronics Engineering - Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Power / Power Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics

Instrumentation Engineering - Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics, Instrumentation & Control

NTPC GATE 2021 Age Limit:

27 Years

Selection Procedure for NTPC ETT GATE 2021 Posts

Candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and interview on the basis of GATE Score 2021.

How to Apply for NTPC GATE 2021 Recruitment for Engineering Executive Trainee Jobs ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for NTPC ETT 2021 with their GATE 2021 Registration Number, printed on their admit card, on www.ntpccareer.net from 21 May to 10 June 2021.

