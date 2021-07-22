Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Read in hindi

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2021: Apply for 700+ IIT Madras, Mazagon Dock, ESIC Alwar, Ganjam District Judge Office and APCOB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 22 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 15:47 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 July 2021 for more than 700+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Mazagon Dock Limited, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Office of the District Judge Ganjam and Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB)

Post Name: Manager and Staff Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 05 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Jr Superintendent, Jr Engineer, Jr Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 23 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Post Name: Professor, Associate, Asst Professor, Sr Resident and Super Specialist Posts

Vacancies: 94

Last Date: 27 and 28 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Office of the District Judge, Ganjam

Post Name: Junior Clerk, Junior Steno, Junior Typist, and Salaried Amin Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 19 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 425

Last Date: 10 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2021: Apply for 700+ IIT Madras, Mazagon Dock, ESIC Alwar, Ganjam District Judge Office and APCOB
Last Date of SubmissionAug 23, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, CA/CS/ICWA, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 3 =
Post

Comments