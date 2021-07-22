Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2021: Apply for 700+ IIT Madras, Mazagon Dock, ESIC Alwar, Ganjam District Judge Office and APCOB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 22 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 July 2021 for more than 700+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Mazagon Dock Limited, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Office of the District Judge Ganjam and Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB)

Post Name: Manager and Staff Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 05 August 2021

4. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Jr Superintendent, Jr Engineer, Jr Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 23 August 2021

3. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Post Name: Professor, Associate, Asst Professor, Sr Resident and Super Specialist Posts

Vacancies: 94

Last Date: 27 and 28 July 2021

2. Organization: Office of the District Judge, Ganjam

Post Name: Junior Clerk, Junior Steno, Junior Typist, and Salaried Amin Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 19 August 2021

1. Organization: Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 425

Last Date: 10 August 2021

