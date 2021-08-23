Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 August 2021: Apply for 1800+ GSECL, School Education Punjab, Gauhati University, Indian Post and PHD

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 August 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), School Education Punjab, Gauhati University, Indian Post and Punjab Health Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Gauhati University

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 38

Last Date: 03 October 2021

4. Organization: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL)

Post Name: Vidyut Sahayak Posts

Vacancies: 155

Last Date: 14 September 2021

3. Organization: School Education Punjab

Post Name: Master Cadre Posts

Vacancies: 495

Last Date: 03 September 2021

2. Organization: Punjab Health Department

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 535

Last Date: 11 September 2021

1. Organization: India Post Uttarakhand

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 581

Last Date: 22 September 2021

