Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 August 2021: Apply for 1800+ GSECL, School Education Punjab, Gauhati University, Indian Post and PHD

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 August 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), School Education Punjab, Gauhati University, Indian Post and Punjab Health Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Gauhati University
Post Name: Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 38
Last Date: 03 October 2021
4. Organization: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL)
Post Name: Vidyut Sahayak Posts
Vacancies: 155
Last Date: 14 September 2021
3. Organization: School Education Punjab
Post Name: Master Cadre Posts
Vacancies: 495
Last Date: 03 September 2021
2. Organization: Punjab Health Department
Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts
Vacancies: 535
Last Date: 11 September 2021
1. Organization: India Post Uttarakhand
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 581
Last Date: 22 September 2021