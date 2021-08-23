Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 August 2021: Apply for 1800+ GSECL, School Education Punjab, Gauhati University, Indian Post and PHD

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Aug 23, 2021 19:47 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 August 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), School Education Punjab, Gauhati University, Indian Post and Punjab Health Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Gauhati University

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 38

Last Date: 03 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL)

Post Name: Vidyut Sahayak Posts

Vacancies: 155

Last Date: 14 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: School Education Punjab

Post Name: Master Cadre Posts

Vacancies: 495

Last Date: 03 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab Health Department

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 535

Last Date: 11 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: India Post Uttarakhand

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 581

Last Date: 22 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

