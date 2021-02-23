JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 February 2021: Apply for 2200+ OPSC, WCR, NTPC, RVUNL and Irrigation Department Guwahati

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 23, 2021 15:37 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 February 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), West Central Railway (WCR), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited), Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited and Irrigation Department Guwahati Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Irrigation Department, Guwahati

Post Name: Grade IV Posts

Vacancies: 99

Last Date: 08 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 165

Last Date: 30 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited

Post Name: Graduate Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist Posts

Vacancies: 230

Last Date: 10 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

  1. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 504

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

  1. Organization: Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited

Post Name: JEN, AEN, JA, AA, Junior Accountant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1295

Last Date: 22 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

