Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 February 2021: Apply for 2200+ OPSC, WCR, NTPC, RVUNL and Irrigation Department Guwahati
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 February 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), West Central Railway (WCR), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited), Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited and Irrigation Department Guwahati Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Irrigation Department, Guwahati
Post Name: Grade IV Posts
Vacancies: 99
Last Date: 08 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)
Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 165
Last Date: 30 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited
Post Name: Graduate Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist Posts
Vacancies: 230
Last Date: 10 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
- Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 504
Last Date: 14 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
- Organization: Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited
Post Name: JEN, AEN, JA, AA, Junior Accountant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1295
Last Date: 22 March 2021