Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 June 2020: Apply for 6000+ KSP, APPSC, PGCIL, India Post and SBI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 June 2020 for 6000+ more than vacancies in Karnataka State Police (KSP), Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), India Post and State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a new recruitment notification for the post of Fireman, Fireman/Driver and Fire Station Officer under Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFES) Department. KSFES Fireman Registration has been already started, today, i.e. on 22 June 2020. Candidates who are interested for KSFER Recruitment 2020 can apply for Karnataka Fireman Recruitment on official website rec20.ksp-online.in on or before 20 July 2020. However, Karnataka Fire Department Online Application Links are also given below.

KSP KSFES Fireman Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1500+ Fireman, Driver & Fire Station Officer Posts @rec20.ksp-online.in under Karnataka Fire Department

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the Junior Specialist Doctor posts. Eligible persons can apply for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 24 July 2020.

APPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 137 Junior Specialist Doctor Posts

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice in various fields across various regions in India including Odisha, Southern Region, North East Region, Northern Region and Western Region.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: 800+ Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @powergridindia.com Across India

India Post is hiring candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Rajasthan Postal Circle. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 July 2020.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 3262 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts for Rajasthan Postal Circle

State Bank of India has published the recruitment notifications for various Specialist Officer on contractual basis. SBO SO Registration of Online Application will has been started today i.e. on 23 June 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Recruitment 2020 on SBI Website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers on or before 13 July 2020.