Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 March 2020: Apply for 7000+ Assam Police, UP Postal Circle, Eastern Railway and Others

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 March 2020 for 7000+ more than vacancies in Assam Police, UP Postal Circle, Eastern Railway, Central Cooperative Banks Odisha and North Parganas District Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

North Parganas District has invited applications for the Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for North Parganas District Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post Stenographer and Junior Assistant Posts. A total of 204 vacancies are available out of 15 posts are of Junior Assistant in directorate of AP Headquarter and 170 posts are of Junior Assistant & 19 Posts are of stenographer (grade- III) district cadre under Assam Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Steno and Jr Assistant Recruitment 2020 through online mode. Only online applications will be received with effect from 04 April 2020 and the last date of receiving applications will be 04 May 2020.No application will be received there after.

Uttar Pradesh Post Circle is going to hire Gramin Dak Sevaks in Various Departments. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply from today onwards. i.e. 23 March 2020. A total of 3951 Vacancies will be filled up by UP Postal Circle. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 has been started at appost.in. Candidates can apply to the posts till 22 April 2020.

Eastern Railway has extended the last date of application for the post of Apprentice. Candidates who have not applied for ER Apprentice Jobs Post can apply on or before 05 April 2020. Eastern Railway has released the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. A total of 2792 vacancies are available for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in various division of Eastern Railway including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur and West Bengal.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odhisha has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger and System Manager under different Central Cooperative Banks in the State of Odisha. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Central Cooperative Banks or OSCB Recruitment 2020 on official website rcsodisha.nic.in from 10 March to 15 April 2020.