Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 February 2021: Apply for 8000+ IPHB Goa, MAHADISCOM, NTPC and RBI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 February 2021 for more than 8000+ vacancies in Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) Bambolim Goa, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim Goa

Post Name: Matron, Staff Nurse, Artist cum Photographer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 09 March 2021

4. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts

Vacancies: 230

Last Date: 10 March 2021

3. Organization: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Post Name: Office Attendant Posts

Vacancies: 841

Last Date: 15 March 2021

2. Organization: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM)

Post Name: Upkendra Sahayak Posts

Vacancies: 2000

Last Date: 20 March 2021

1. Organization: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM)

Post Name: Vidyut Sahayak Posts

Vacancies: 5000

Last Date: 20 March 2021

