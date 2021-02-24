Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 February 2021: Apply for 8000+ IPHB Goa, MAHADISCOM, NTPC and RBI
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 24 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 February 2021 for more than 8000+ vacancies in Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) Bambolim Goa, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim Goa
Post Name: Matron, Staff Nurse, Artist cum Photographer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 09 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts
Vacancies: 230
Last Date: 10 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Post Name: Office Attendant Posts
Vacancies: 841
Last Date: 15 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM)
Post Name: Upkendra Sahayak Posts
Vacancies: 2000
Last Date: 20 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM)
Post Name: Vidyut Sahayak Posts
Vacancies: 5000
Last Date: 20 March 2021