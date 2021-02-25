JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 February 2021: Apply for 2900+ BBMP, JKSSB, RCDF, Home Guard & Civil Defence and NTA

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 25 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 25, 2021 16:15 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 February 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 February 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 February 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF), Home Guard & Civil Defence and National Testing Agency (NTA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

Post Name: Senior Medical Officer/Specialist & General Duty Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Home Guard & Civil Defence

Post Name: Home Guard Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 296

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur)

Post Name: Manager, JE and Other Posts

Vacancies: 503

Last Date: 26 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board

Post Name: JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Other Posts

Vacancies: 927

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Testing Agency (NTA)

Post Name: Jr Assistant, Assistant, Steno, JE and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1145

Last Date: 16 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

