Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 February 2021: Apply for 2900+ BBMP, JKSSB, RCDF, Home Guard & Civil Defence and NTA
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 25 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 February 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF), Home Guard & Civil Defence and National Testing Agency (NTA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)
Post Name: Senior Medical Officer/Specialist & General Duty Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 24 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Home Guard & Civil Defence
Post Name: Home Guard Volunteer Posts
Vacancies: 296
Last Date: 31 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur)
Post Name: Manager, JE and Other Posts
Vacancies: 503
Last Date: 26 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board
Post Name: JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Other Posts
Vacancies: 927
Last Date: 24 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: National Testing Agency (NTA)
Post Name: Jr Assistant, Assistant, Steno, JE and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1145
Last Date: 16 March 2021