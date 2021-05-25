Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 May 2021: Apply for 6400+ KSP, CMHO Sikar, DHFW Punjab, Thane MCD and DHS Madhubani

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 25 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 25, 2021 14:58 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 May 2021 for more than 6400+ vacancies in Karnataka State Police (KSP), Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH) Sikar, Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and District Health Society (DHS) Madhubani Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

Post Name: Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 84

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: District Health Society (DHS), Madhubani

Post Name: Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO & Other Posts

Vacancies: 382

Last Date: 27 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 464

Last Date: 05 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar

Post Name: COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 1476

Last Date: 27 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)

Post Name: Civil Police Constable Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Job Summary
Notification DateMay 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 25, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Medical , Other Funtional Area
