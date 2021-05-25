Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 May 2021: Apply for 6400+ KSP, CMHO Sikar, DHFW Punjab, Thane MCD and DHS Madhubani

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 May 2021 for more than 6400+ vacancies in Karnataka State Police (KSP), Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH) Sikar, Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and District Health Society (DHS) Madhubani Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

Post Name: Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 84

Last Date: 28 May 2021

4. Organization: District Health Society (DHS), Madhubani

Post Name: Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO & Other Posts

Vacancies: 382

Last Date: 27 May 2021

3. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 464

Last Date: 05 June 2021

2. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar

Post Name: COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 1476

Last Date: 27 May 2021

1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)

Post Name: Civil Police Constable Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 25 June 2021

