Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 May 2021: Apply for 6400+ KSP, CMHO Sikar, DHFW Punjab, Thane MCD and DHS Madhubani
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 25 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 May 2021 for more than 6400+ vacancies in Karnataka State Police (KSP), Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH) Sikar, Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and District Health Society (DHS) Madhubani Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)
Post Name: Staff Nurse & Other Posts
Vacancies: 84
Last Date: 28 May 2021
4. Organization: District Health Society (DHS), Madhubani
Post Name: Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO & Other Posts
Vacancies: 382
Last Date: 27 May 2021
3. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab
Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts
Vacancies: 464
Last Date: 05 June 2021
2. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH), Sikar
Post Name: COVID Health Consultant and COVID Health Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 1476
Last Date: 27 May 2021
1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)
Post Name: Civil Police Constable Posts
Vacancies: 4000
Last Date: 25 June 2021