Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 February 2020: Apply for 1200+ NABCONS, DNH Administration, Karnataka HC, AASL and SHS Bihar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 February 2020 for 1200+ more than vacancies in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration (DNH Administration), Karnataka High Court, Air India Airport Service and State Health Society Bihar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 March 2020.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration (DNH Administration) has invited applications for the Post Graduate Teacher and Assistant Teacher (Primary Education) posts. Interested candidates can apply for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration (DNH Administration) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.

Karnataka High Court has invited applications for the Civil Judge posts. Interested candidates can apply for Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 26 March 2020.

AI Air Services Limited is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Customer Agent, Jr. Executive-(Technical), Jr. Executive (Pax), Jr. Executive HR, Administration Assistant-Account, Duty Manager –Ramp, Duty Officer-Ramp, Manager –Finance, Officer-Accounts and Para Medical Agent –cum-Cabin Services Agent in Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 10 and 11 March 2020.

State Health Society, Bihar has published the recruitment notification for the post of Counsellor, District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM), District Community Mobilizer, Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD), lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD), Dental Hygienist (NOHP) and Dental Assistant (NOHP). Eligible candidates can apply fir SHSB Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 26 February to 17 March 2020.

