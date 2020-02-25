Search

NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 78 Vacancies for Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant Posts, Apply Online by 10 Mar

 NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Notification is out  for 78 vacancies. Check details here.

Feb 25, 2020 18:14 IST
NABCONS Recruitment 2020: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 March 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of online application for NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 25 February 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 10 March 2020

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Consultant – 65 Posts
  • Senior Consultant – 13 Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Junior Consultant – Candidate should have done Graduation or Post Graduation in any stream with requisite awareness/ knowledge in Information Technology and Accounting
  • Senior Consultant – MBA or Post Graduation in any stream with requisite awareness/knowledge in Information Technology and Accounting.

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale 

  • Junior Consultant – Rs. 30, 000/- Per Month
  • Senior Consultant – Rs. 70, 000/- Per Month

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Junior Consultant –Minimum 24 Years and maximum 35 years
  • Senior Consultant –Minimum 30 Years and maximum 50 years

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link for Junior Consultant Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link for Senior Consultant Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Official Website

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure 
Interested candidates can apply for NABCONS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.

