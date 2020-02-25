NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 78 Vacancies for Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant Posts, Apply Online by 10 Mar

NABCONS Recruitment 2020: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of online application for NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 25 February 2020
- Last date for submission of application for NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 10 March 2020
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Junior Consultant – 65 Posts
- Senior Consultant – 13 Posts
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Consultant – Candidate should have done Graduation or Post Graduation in any stream with requisite awareness/ knowledge in Information Technology and Accounting
- Senior Consultant – MBA or Post Graduation in any stream with requisite awareness/knowledge in Information Technology and Accounting.
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Junior Consultant – Rs. 30, 000/- Per Month
- Senior Consultant – Rs. 70, 000/- Per Month
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Junior Consultant –Minimum 24 Years and maximum 35 years
- Senior Consultant –Minimum 30 Years and maximum 50 years
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link for Junior Consultant Posts
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link for Senior Consultant Posts
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Official Website
NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for NABCONS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.
Latest Government Jobs:
CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 131 Vacancies Notified for Project Engineer and Project Manager Posts
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Civil Judge, Apply Online from 13 March
HARTRON Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 120 Networking Engineer and Other Posts @hartron.org.in
Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: 463 Vacancies Notified for Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, 12th Pass can apply
EPIL Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 04 Manager Grade-II (Legal) Posts
Gandhi Smriti And Darshan Samiti Recruitment 2020: 08 Administrative Officer and Other Posts