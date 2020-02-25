NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 78 Vacancies for Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant Posts, Apply Online by 10 Mar

NABCONS Recruitment 2020: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Consultant & Senior Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 March 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application for NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 25 February 2020

Last date for submission of application for NABCONS Recruitment 2020: 10 March 2020

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant – 65 Posts

Senior Consultant – 13 Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Consultant – Candidate should have done Graduation or Post Graduation in any stream with requisite awareness/ knowledge in Information Technology and Accounting

Senior Consultant – MBA or Post Graduation in any stream with requisite awareness/knowledge in Information Technology and Accounting.

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Junior Consultant – Rs. 30, 000/- Per Month

Senior Consultant – Rs. 70, 000/- Per Month

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Junior Consultant –Minimum 24 Years and maximum 35 years

Senior Consultant –Minimum 30 Years and maximum 50 years

NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link for Junior Consultant Posts



NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link for Senior Consultant Posts



NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Official Website





NABCONS Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for NABCONS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.

