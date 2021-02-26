Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 February 2021: Apply for 2300+ Goa Police, HURL, RBI, OPSC and JKSSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 February 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in Goa Police, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Dental Surgeon Posts

Vacancies: 82

Last Date: 09 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)

Post Name: Chief Manger, Manager, Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 159

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Goa Police

Post Name: Home Guard Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 296

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Post Name: Office Attendant Posts

Vacancies: 841

Last Date: 15 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Other Posts

Vacancies: 927

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification