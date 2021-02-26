Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 February 2021: Apply for 2300+ Goa Police, HURL, RBI, OPSC and JKSSB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 26 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 February 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in Goa Police, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Dental Surgeon Posts
Vacancies: 82
Last Date: 09 April 2021
4. Organization: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)
Post Name: Chief Manger, Manager, Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 159
Last Date: 24 March 2021
3. Organization: Goa Police
Post Name: Home Guard Volunteer Posts
Vacancies: 296
Last Date: 31 March 2021
2. Organization: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Post Name: Office Attendant Posts
Vacancies: 841
Last Date: 15 March 2021
Organization: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Other Posts
Vacancies: 927
Last Date: 24 March 2021