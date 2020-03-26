Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 March 2020: Apply for 7900+ DEE Assam, HPPSC, DDA, Rajasthan High Court and DRDO CVRDE

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 March 2020 for 7900+ more than vacancies in DEE Assam, HPPSC, DDA, Rajasthan High Court and DRDO CVRDE Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Online Registration Application Date: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to start online application process for various posts from 1 April. Candidates willing to apply for Stenographer, Mali, Patwari, i, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Planning Assistant and other posts will be able to apply from 1 April onwards. The authority has extended the online application date which was earlier scheduled from 23 March 2020 due to Corona pandemic. Willing candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode. Once the situation is under controlled. According to the official updates, the online application for Latest DDA Recruitment 2020 for Group A, B and Group C will be filled up from 1 April to 30 April 2020.

DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Registration to begin from 1st April for 629 Steno, Mali, Patwari & Other Vacancies

Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has released the result for the post of Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary School) . DEE has prepared the provisional lists containing the details of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check download DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Provisional List from DEE official website dee.assam.gov.in.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Result 2020 for 5393 Posts Out @dee.assam.gov.in: Download DEE Assam Teacher Provisional Selection List Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank under the Department of Cooperation, Himachal Pradesh through OTRS. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 April 2020.

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies Notified in Himachal State Cooperative Bank, Check Details Here

Rajasthan High Court has postponed the recruitment notification for the post of of Clerk for RSJA and District Courts, Junior Assistant for RSLSA and DLSAa and Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court. As per the official notice "It is notified to all concerned that in view of total lockdown for containment of spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19), the scheduled dates for filling online application i.e. 30 March 2020 to 15 April 2020.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 Postponed for 1760 Clerk, Junior Assistant & Junior Judicial Assistant Posts, Check Official PDF @hcraj.nic.in

DRDO-Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) has invited applications for the ITI Apprentice Trainee posts. Eligible applicants can apply for DRDO Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 03 April 2020.