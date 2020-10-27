Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 October 2020: Apply for 45000+ OAVS, CDIT, UCO Bank, IBPS and PBSSD

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 October 2020 for 45000+ more than vacancies in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (CDIT), UCO Bank, Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (CDIT)

Post Name: Technical Writer, JAVA Developer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 23

Last Date: 07 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: UCO Bank

Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 91

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD)

Post Name: Manager, Project Assistant cum DEO and Block Level Staff Posts

Vacancies: 163

Last Date: 13 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)

Post Name: TGT, PGT, PET, Computer Teacher and Principal Posts

Vacancies: 737

Last Date: 23 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: PO/MT Posts

Vacancies: 3517

Last Date: 11 November 2020