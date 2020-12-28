Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 December 2020: Apply for 1700+ IIT Bhubaneswar, NIA, CMD NHM Kerala, Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant and IPC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 December 2020 for more than 1700+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar), National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Centre for Management Development (CMD) Kerala, Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant and Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC)

Post Name: Scientific Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 20

Last Date: 09 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar)

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 32

Last Date: 15 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA)

Post Name: Lecturer, Multi Tasking Staff, Pharmacist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 52

Last Date: 17 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant

Post Name: Trainee Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 14 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV)

Post Name: Mid Level Service Provider Posts

Vacancies: 1603

Last Date: 08 January 2021