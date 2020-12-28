Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 December 2020: Apply for 1700+ IIT Bhubaneswar, NIA, CMD NHM Kerala, Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant and IPC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 December 2020 for more than 1700+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar), National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Centre for Management Development (CMD) Kerala, Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant and Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC)
Post Name: Scientific Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 20
Last Date: 09 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar)
Post Name: Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 32
Last Date: 15 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA)
Post Name: Lecturer, Multi Tasking Staff, Pharmacist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 52
Last Date: 17 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant
Post Name: Trainee Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 70
Last Date: 14 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV)
Post Name: Mid Level Service Provider Posts
Vacancies: 1603
Last Date: 08 January 2021