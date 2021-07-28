Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2021: Apply for 2200+ Allahabad High Court, OPSC, WCD Karnataka, NCCR and VSSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 July 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Allahabad High Court, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Karnataka, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR)

Post Name: Project Scientist, SRF & Other Posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 20 August 2021

4. Organization: Allahabad High Court

Post Name: Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts

Vacancies: 94

Last Date: 28 August 2021

3. Organization: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

Post Name: Technician Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 158

Last Date: 04 August 2021

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) Posts

Vacancies: 385

Last Date: 24 September 2021

1. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Karnataka

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 1527

Last Date: 23 August 2021

