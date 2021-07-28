Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2021: Apply for 2200+ Allahabad High Court, OPSC, WCD Karnataka, NCCR and VSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 July 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Allahabad High Court, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Karnataka, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR)
Post Name: Project Scientist, SRF & Other Posts
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 20 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Allahabad High Court
Post Name: Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts
Vacancies: 94
Last Date: 28 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
Post Name: Technician Apprentices Posts
Vacancies: 158
Last Date: 04 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) Posts
Vacancies: 385
Last Date: 24 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Karnataka
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 1527
Last Date: 23 August 2021