Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Read in hindi

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2021: Apply for 2200+ Allahabad High Court, OPSC, WCD Karnataka, NCCR and VSSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 11:41 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 July 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Allahabad High Court, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Karnataka, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR)

Post Name: Project Scientist, SRF & Other Posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 20 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Allahabad High Court

Post Name: Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts

Vacancies: 94

Last Date: 28 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

Post Name: Technician Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 158

Last Date: 04 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) Posts

Vacancies: 385

Last Date: 24 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Karnataka

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 1527

Last Date: 23 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Comment ()
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2021: Apply for 2200+ Allahabad High Court, OPSC, WCD Karnataka, NCCR and VSSC
Last Date of SubmissionSep 24, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post

Comments