Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 May 2021: Apply for 12500+ State Bank of Sikkim, NIT Silchar, DSSSB, NIMHANS and DMHO Hyderabad
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 May 2021 for more than 12500+ vacancies in State Bank of Sikkim, National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT) Silchar, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Hyderabad Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: State Bank of Sikkim
Post Name: Assistant Manager Posts
Vacancies: 26
Last Date: 30 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT) Hyderabad
Post Name: Non Teaching Staff Posts
Vacancies: 55
Last Date: 02 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Hyderabad
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 75
Last Date: 29 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)
Post Name: Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts
Vacancies: 275
Last Date: 28 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts
Vacancies: 12165
Last Date: 24 June 2021