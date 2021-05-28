Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 May 2021: Apply for 12500+ State Bank of Sikkim, NIT Silchar, DSSSB, NIMHANS and DMHO Hyderabad

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 28, 2021 14:40 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 May 2021 for more than 12500+ vacancies in State Bank of Sikkim, National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT) Silchar, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Hyderabad Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: State Bank of Sikkim

Post Name: Assistant Manager Posts

Vacancies: 26

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT) Hyderabad

Post Name: Non Teaching Staff Posts

Vacancies: 55

Last Date: 02 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Hyderabad

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 75

Last Date: 29 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)

Post Name: Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts

Vacancies: 275

Last Date: 28 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts

Vacancies: 12165

Last Date: 24 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
