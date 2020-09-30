Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 September 2020: Apply for 800+ UP Panchayati Raj, PGIMER, PNB, IGIMS and Tezpur University

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 September 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Panchayati Raj Department Uttar Pradesh, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) and Tezpur University Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Panchayati Raj Department Uttar Pradesh
Post Name: Faculty and Specialist Posts
Vacancies: 27
Last Date: 13 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS)
Post Name: Nursing Officer, Jr Lab Technologist, Pharmacist & Other Posts
Vacancies: 71
Last Date: 31 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Tezpur University
Post Name: Technical Officers-II Posts
Vacancies: 84
Last Date: 15 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)
Post Name: Senior Resident and other Posts
Vacancies: 126
Last Date: 21 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Post Name: Manager & Senior Manager Posts
Vacancies: 535
Last Date: 06 October 2020