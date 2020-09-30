Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 September 2020: Apply for 800+ UP Panchayati Raj, PGIMER, PNB, IGIMS and Tezpur University

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 30 September 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Sep 30, 2020 16:15 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 September 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Panchayati Raj Department Uttar Pradesh, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) and Tezpur University Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Panchayati Raj Department Uttar Pradesh

Post Name: Faculty and Specialist Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 13 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS)

Post Name: Nursing Officer, Jr Lab Technologist, Pharmacist & Other Posts

Vacancies: 71

Last Date: 31 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Tezpur University

Post Name: Technical Officers-II Posts

Vacancies: 84

Last Date: 15 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)

Post Name: Senior Resident and other Posts

Vacancies: 126

Last Date: 21 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Post Name: Manager & Senior Manager Posts

Vacancies: 535

Last Date: 06 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

