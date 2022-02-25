Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 February 2022: Job Opportunity in RMC, GAIL, Indian Navy, IRCON and others

Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 February 2022: Candidates who are preparing for government jobs in Defence, PSU and other organizations have a great chance to apply. Today, Top Govt Jobs of the Day brings with lucrative job opportunities in different government organizations. Job seekers are advised to glance at the list of the top 5 and apply to the posts as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunity.
Job Number 1: Indian Navy
- Vacancy Number: 155
- Post Name: Short Service Commission Officer
- Qualification: B.E/B.Tech with 60% Marks
- Last Date of Online Application: 12 March 2021
For Reference: Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for 155 Vacancies @joinindiannavy.gov.in
Job Number 2: IRCON International Limited (IRCON)
- Vacancy Number: 389
- Post Name: Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist, and other
- Qualification: Graduation with 60% Marks
- Last Date of Online Application: 08/11/12/13 March 2022
For Reference: IRCON Recruitment 2022: Registration For 389 Works Engineer & Others Begins at ircon.org, Check Eligibility
Job Number 3: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC)
- Vacancy Number: 183
- Post Name: Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC, Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC & Others
- Qualification: Graduation, 10th, or equivalent
- Last Date of Online Application: 31 March 2022
For Reference: Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 for 183 Multipurpose Health Worker & Other Posts
Job Number 4: GAIL (India) Limited
- Vacancy Number: to be announced
- Post Name: Executive Trainee
- Qualification: Graduation in engineering.
- Last Date of Online Application: 16 March 2022
For Reference: GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee (ET) through GATE @gailonline.com, Apply Before 16 March
Job Number 5: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP
- Vacancy Number: 81
- Post Name: Junior Technician
- Qualification: ITI certificate in Concerned
- Last Date of Online Application: 28 March 2022
For Reference: BNP Dewas Recruitment 2022 for 81 Jr Technician Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow
Candidates are advised to keep checking on the jagranjosh.com for latest government job notifications, exam dates, admit cards updates.