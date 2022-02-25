Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 February 2022: Job Opportunity in RMC, GAIL, Indian Navy, IRCON and others

Check List of Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 February 2022 Here. Also check, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 February 2022: Candidates who are preparing for government jobs in Defence, PSU and other organizations have a great chance to apply. Today, Top Govt Jobs of the Day brings with lucrative job opportunities in different government organizations. Job seekers are advised to glance at the list of the top 5 and apply to the posts as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunity.

Job Number 1: Indian Navy

Vacancy Number: 155

Post Name: Short Service Commission Officer

Qualification: B.E/B.Tech with 60% Marks

Last Date of Online Application: 12 March 2021

For Reference: Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for 155 Vacancies @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Job Number 2: IRCON International Limited (IRCON)

Vacancy Number: 389

Post Name: Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist, and other

Qualification: Graduation with 60% Marks

Last Date of Online Application: 08/11/12/13 March 2022

For Reference: IRCON Recruitment 2022: Registration For 389 Works Engineer & Others Begins at ircon.org, Check Eligibility

Job Number 3: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC)

Vacancy Number: 183

Post Name: Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC , Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC & Others

, Qualification: Graduation, 10th, or equivalent

Last Date of Online Application: 31 March 2022

For Reference: Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 for 183 Multipurpose Health Worker & Other Posts

Job Number 4: GAIL (India) Limited

Vacancy Number: to be announced

Post Name: Executive Trainee

Qualification: Graduation in engineering.

Last Date of Online Application: 16 March 2022

For Reference: GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee (ET) through GATE @gailonline.com, Apply Before 16 March

Job Number 5: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP

Vacancy Number: 81

Post Name: Junior Technician

Qualification: ITI certificate in Concerned

Last Date of Online Application: 28 March 2022

For Reference: BNP Dewas Recruitment 2022 for 81 Jr Technician Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow

