Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 for 123 Mahila Police Volunteer Posts in Gomti District, Apply @tripura.gov.in

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at tripura.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qulication, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Jul 28, 2020 16:42 IST
Tripura Police Recruitment 2020
Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: Tripura Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mahila Police Volunteer Posts in Gomti District. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 August 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Start date of online application: 16 July 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 4 August 2020

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Mahila Police Volunteer - 123 Posts

Tripura Police Mahila Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 12th from a recognized Board. The candidate must be from a geographical area and conversant with the local dilect.

Age Limit - Candidate must not have attained the age of 21 years.

Pay Scale- Rs. 1000/- Per Month under Scheme of Central Government.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Tripura Police Mahila Volunteer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 4 August 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the online application for future reference.

FAQ

How can I apply for Tripura Mahila Police Volunteer Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 4 August 2020 at tripura.gov.in.

What is the age criteria required for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020?

The candidate who is not above the age of 21 years is eligible to apply to the post of Mahila Police Volunteer Post.

What is the educational qualification required for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020?

To apply to the posts of Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, the candidate should be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

What is the last date for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020?

The last date for submission of online applications for Mahila Police Volunteer was 4 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for Tripura Police MPV Recruitment 2020?

A total of 123 vacancies have been announced by Tripura police at tripurapolice.gov.in for Mahila Police Volunteer.

