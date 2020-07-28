Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 for 123 Mahila Police Volunteer Posts in Gomti District, Apply @tripura.gov.in

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: Tripura Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mahila Police Volunteer Posts in Gomti District. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Start date of online application: 16 July 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 4 August 2020
Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Mahila Police Volunteer - 123 Posts
Tripura Police Mahila Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 12th from a recognized Board. The candidate must be from a geographical area and conversant with the local dilect.
Age Limit - Candidate must not have attained the age of 21 years.
Pay Scale- Rs. 1000/- Per Month under Scheme of Central Government.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Tripura Police Mahila Volunteer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 4 August 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the online application for future reference.
