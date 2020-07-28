Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 for 123 Mahila Police Volunteer Posts in Gomti District, Apply @tripura.gov.in

How can I apply for Tripura Mahila Police Volunteer Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 4 August 2020 at tripura.gov.in.

What is the age criteria required for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020?

The candidate who is not above the age of 21 years is eligible to apply to the post of Mahila Police Volunteer Post.

What is the educational qualification required for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020?

To apply to the posts of Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, the candidate should be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

What is the last date for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020?

The last date for submission of online applications for Mahila Police Volunteer was 4 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for Tripura Police MPV Recruitment 2020?

A total of 123 vacancies have been announced by Tripura police at tripurapolice.gov.in for Mahila Police Volunteer.