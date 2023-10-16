Tripura University Result 2023 OUT on tripurauniv.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Result PDF

Tripura University Result 2023 OUT: Tripura University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like M.A, M.Sc, B.Sc (Nursing), BVA, B.A (Hons.), and B.Sc (Hons) on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Tripura University Result 2023: Tripura University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like M.A (Sociology), M.Sc (Molecular Biology), B.Sc (Nursing), BVA, M.A (Philosophy), B.A (Hons.), and B.Sc (Hons) other exams. Tripura University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- tripurauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Tripura University results by their reg. number/roll number.

Tripura University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Tripura University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- tripurauniv.ac.in.

Tripura University Result 2023

How to download Tripura University 2023 Results PDF?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like M.A (Sociology), M.Sc (Molecular Biology), B.Sc (Nursing), BVA, M.A (Philosophy), B.A (Hons.), and B.Sc (Hons) other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Tripura University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - tripurauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the ‘Academics’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Tripura University Results 2023

Check here the direct link To download Tripura University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course

Semester

Result Links

M.A in Sociology

3rd, 4th

Click here

M.A in Kokbrorok

4th

Click here

M.Sc in Molecular Biology

2nd

Click here

B.Sc. Nursing

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

Click here

BVA

2nd, 4th

Click here

MA in Philosophy

3rd, 4th

Click here

M.Sc in Forestry & Biodiversity

1st, 2nd, 3rd

Click here

M.Sc in Microbiology

2nd

Click here

MA/M.Sc in Geography & DM

1st, 3rd

Click here

B.A (Hons.)

4th

Click here

B.Sc (Hons.)

4th

Click here

Highlights of Tripura University

Tripura University is located in  Suryamaninagar, Tripura. It was established in the year 1987 by the Tripura University Act. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Tripura University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts & Commerce, and Vocational Under Graduate Program 

Tripura University Highlights

University Name

Tripura University

Established

1987

Location

Suryamaninagar, Tripura

Tripura University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is Tripura University Result 2023 Declared for M.A. Sociology 4th semester?

Yes, Tripura University has released the results of M.A Sociology 4th semester on its official website. The Tripura University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Tripura University result PDF 2023 for M.Sc Molecular Biology 2nd Sem?

The Tripura University result PDF 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Tripura University result PDF on this page.

