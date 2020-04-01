TRLM Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 160 Assistant, Coordinator and Other Posts @trlm.tripura.gov.in

TRLM Recruitment 2020: Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has invited applications for MIS Assistant, Accountant Account Assistant, State Mission Manager, Programme Manager, Financial Inclusion Coordinator, District Mission Coordinator, Assistant Programme Manager, Block Mission Coordinator, Livelihood Coordinator and Cluster Coordinator. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website of TRLM from 01 May to 31 May 2020.

Notification Details:

Notification Number - 01/2020 and

Important Dates

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 01 May 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 May 2020

Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Vacancy Details

MIS Assistant -10 Posts

Accountant - 14 Posts

Account Assistant - 27 Posts

State Mission Manager (Livelihood & Marketing) – 01 Post

State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management) – 01 Post

State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Procurement) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Convergence) – 01 post

Financial Inclusion Coordinator – 01 post

District Mission Coordinator – 02 posts

State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager – 01 post

Asst. Programme Manager – 01 post Block Mission Coordinator – 11 posts

Livelihood Coordinator (Farm) – 11 posts

Livelihood Coordinator (Non farm) – 16 posts

Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock) – 20 posts

Cluster Coordinator – 30 posts

Eligibility Conditions for Assistant, Coordinator and Other Posts

MIS Assistant -Graduate degree in Computer Science/ - Computer application OR Graduate in any discipline with 'O' level course in Computer recognized Institute with Minimum 3 years of work experience in the related field in Govt. deptt/ Project or PSU.

Accountant - Honour's Graduate in - Commerce/Graduate degree in commerce with minimum 2 (two) years experience in the related field in Govt. deptt./ Project or PSU or in audit works in CA firm, empanelled by CAG

State Mission Manager - Postgraduation in relevant field with 5 years of experience

Financial Inclusion Coordinator -Graduate in any Discipline. Minimum 5 years experience at Managerial capacity in any Nationalized Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank or Tripura State Cooperative Bank

Livelihood Coordinator (Livestock) - Graduate in Veterinary Science

Cluster Coordinator -Graduate in Social Work/ Rural Development/ Management/ Mass Communication

Assistant Accountant - Commerce Graduate

For other posts, please refer to the notification given below.

Age Limit:

Financial Inclusion Coordinator - 65 Years

Others - 40 Years

How to Apply for Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online from 01 May to 31 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

TRLM Recruitment Notification PDF 1

TRLM Recruitment Notification PDF 2

Online Application - Start from 01 May