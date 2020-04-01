TRLM Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 160 Assistant, Coordinator and Other Posts @trlm.tripura.gov.in

TRLM Recruitment 2020: Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has invited applications for MIS Assistant, Accountant Account Assistant, State Mission Manager, Programme Manager, Financial Inclusion Coordinator, District Mission Coordinator, Assistant Programme Manager, Block Mission Coordinator, Livelihood Coordinator and Cluster Coordinator. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website of TRLM from 01 May to 31 May 2020.
Notification Details:
Notification Number - 01/2020 and
Important Dates
- Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 01 May 2020
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 May 2020
Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Vacancy Details
- MIS Assistant -10 Posts
- Accountant - 14 Posts
- Account Assistant - 27 Posts
- State Mission Manager (Livelihood & Marketing) – 01 Post
- State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management) – 01 Post
- State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion) – 01 post
- Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication) – 01 post
- Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building) – 01 post
- Programme Manager (Procurement) – 01 post
- Programme Manager (Convergence) – 01 post
- Financial Inclusion Coordinator – 01 post
- District Mission Coordinator – 02 posts
- State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager – 01 post
- Block Mission Coordinator – 11 posts
- Livelihood Coordinator (Farm) – 11 posts
- Livelihood Coordinator (Non farm) – 16 posts
- Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock) – 20 posts
- Cluster Coordinator – 30 posts
Eligibility Conditions for Assistant, Coordinator and Other Posts
- MIS Assistant -Graduate degree in Computer Science/ - Computer application OR Graduate in any discipline with 'O' level course in Computer recognized Institute with Minimum 3 years of work experience in the related field in Govt. deptt/ Project or PSU.
- Accountant - Honour's Graduate in - Commerce/Graduate degree in commerce with minimum 2 (two) years experience in the related field in Govt. deptt./ Project or PSU or in audit works in CA firm, empanelled by CAG
- State Mission Manager - Postgraduation in relevant field with 5 years of experience
- Financial Inclusion Coordinator -Graduate in any Discipline. Minimum 5 years experience at Managerial capacity in any Nationalized Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank or Tripura State Cooperative Bank
- Livelihood Coordinator (Livestock) - Graduate in Veterinary Science
- Cluster Coordinator -Graduate in Social Work/ Rural Development/ Management/ Mass Communication
- Assistant Accountant - Commerce Graduate
For other posts, please refer to the notification given below.
Age Limit:
- Financial Inclusion Coordinator - 65 Years
- Others - 40 Years
How to Apply for Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Recruitment 2020
The eligible candidates can apply online from 01 May to 31 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
TRLM Recruitment Notification PDF 1
TRLM Recruitment Notification PDF 2
Online Application - Start from 01 May