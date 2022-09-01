TS High Court Admit Card 2022 Today: Exam From 07 September

TS High Court Admit Card 2022: Telangana High Court (THC) will be releasing the admit card of the exam for various posts on 01 September 2022. Candidates can check updates here.

TS High Court Admit Card 2022 Today: Telangana High Court (THC) is going to release the hall ticket on 01 September 2022 for the online exam scheduled to be held on 07 September, 10 September and 11 September 2022. The link to hall tickets for the computer-based exam will be hosted on the official website i.e. https://tshc.gov.in. The candidates can download TS High Court Hall Ticket, once the link is available, to attend the online computer-based exam as per the time, date and venue mentioned in their admit card.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment to various categories of posts under the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Services.

The computer-based exam will be of standard consistent with the minimum educational qualification prescribed i.e. graduation qualification.

There will be 50 objective-type multiple-choice questions on General Knowledge (25 questions) and English Language (25 Questions), the question paper will be made available in English and Telugu Languages. Each question carries 1- Mark. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

How to Download TS High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the court Click on the admit card link Provide your details Download TS High Court Hall Ticket

Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called to appear for Skill Test (Stenography) which is for 30 marks and the interview round which is for 20 marks.