TSPSC Recruitment 2023 For 544 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TSPSC has invited online application for the 544 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check TSPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released short notice regarding the recruitment of 544 Assistant Professor/Librarian and others Posts on its official website. Commission has released the indicative notification under which 544 posts of Assistant Professors (Lecturers), Physical Directors and Librarians in Government Degree Colleges will be filled.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 20 February 2023. The online application process for these posts will be commence from 31 January 2023.



Notification Details TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 :

Notification Number: 33/2022

Important Date TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts from 31 January to 20 February 2023.

Vacancy Details TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Professor-544(Total)

English-23

Telugu-27

Urdu-2

Sanskrit-5

Statistics-23

Micro Biology-5

Bio Technology-9

Applied Nutrition-5

Computer Science and Applications-311

Business Administration-39

Commerce- Business Analytics (Specialization)-8

Dairy Science-8

Crop Production-4

Data Science-12

Fisheries -3

Commerce- Foreign Trade (Specialization)-1

Commerce- Taxation (Specialization)-6

Physical Directo-29

Librarian-24



Eligibility Criteria TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should note that the detailed notification with breakup of vacancies, Educational qualifications, age, scale of pay, Community and other instructions will be available at Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 31/01/2023.

How To Download: TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-www.tspsc.gov.in. Go to the Notification Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ ASSISTANT PROFESSORS (LECTURERS), PHYSICAL DIRECTORS AND LIBRARIANS IN COLLEGIATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT (GENERAL RECRUITMENT)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



How To Apply TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply for TSPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification from 31 January 2023 to 20 February 2023 through the official website of TSPSC. You can get all the details including breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available at Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 31/01/2023.