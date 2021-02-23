TSPSC Certificate Verification Schedule 2021 Released for Staff Nurse Post @ Check Details Here

TSPSC Certificate Verification Schedule 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Certificate Verification Schedule for the Staff Nurse Post against Notification No 57/2017 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for document verification round for Staff Nurse posts can check details schedule available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to conduct the Certificate Verification Schedule for the Staff Nurse Post from 25 February 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified in the written examination for Staff Nurse Post against Notification No 57/2017 will have to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process norms for the Staff Nurse post.

It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had earlier uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the Post of Staff Nurse in DPH&FW and TVVP vide Notification No. 57/2017.

All those candidates qualified in the written examination for Staff Nurse post will have to produce their original documents as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details Document Verification schedule available on the official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Certificate Verification Schedule 2021 for Staff Nurse Post





How to Download: TSPSC Certificate Verification Schedule 2021 for Staff Nurse Post