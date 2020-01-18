TSSPDCL JLM, JACO and JPO 2019 Results announced on tssouthernpower.com, Direct Links here

TSSPDCL JLM, JACO and JPO 2019 Results: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has announced JLM, JACO and JPO 2019 on its official website.i.e.tssouthernpower.com. Candidates appeared in Junior Lineman (JL), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator (JACO) Exam 2019 can check their result on the official website of TSSPDCL.

The recruitment exam for Junior Lineman (JL), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator (JACO) was conducted on 15 December 2020 and 22 December 2020 to fill up 3025 vacancies out of which, 2500 vacancies are for Junior Lineman, 500 are for Junior Assistant and 25 are for Junior Personnel Officer Posts.

The direct link for downloading TSSPDCL JLM, JACO and JPO 2019 Results are given below. Candidates can directly access the result link by clicking on the respective result link.

Download TSSPDCL Junior Lineman Result 2020



Download TSSPDCL Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator Result 2020



Download TSSPDCL JPO Result 2020

All shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a computer proficiency test and the details for the same will be intimidated to the candidates in due course. Candidates can go through the result links to check their result.



