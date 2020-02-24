TSSPDCL JPO Results 2020 Declared @tssouthernpower.com, Check General Merit List Here

TSSPDCL JPO Results 2020: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has announced the result for the Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) Posts exam can check their result on the official website of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL)-.i.e.tssouthernpower.com.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has released the General Merit List for the Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) Posts on its official website.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has also released the General Merit List with the marks obtained by the candidates.

It is noted that Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) had released the job notifiations for the posts of Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) and Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) Posts against notification number 01/2019, 03/2019 and 02/2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check their result who have applied for the posts of Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) against notification number 02/2019. You can check your result also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSSPDCL JPO Results 2020

https://www.tssouthernpower.com/ShowProperty/CP_CM_REPO/Pages/Hotlinks/HotlinksHome/general%20merit%20list%20of%20JPO

TSSPDCL JPO Results 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) i.e.- tssouthernpower.com.

Click on the link General merit list of JPO given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the General PDF of the Junior Personnel Officer (JPO).

Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

