UCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 136 Graduate Trainee, Apprentice and Other Posts @ucil.gov.in

UCIL Recruitment 2020: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A, Winding Engine Driver-B, Blaster-B, Apprentice (Mining Mate) and Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the offcial website from 18 May to 22 June 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 May 2020 from 10 AM

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 22 June 2020

Tentative Date of UCIL Computer Based Exam - To be notified later

UCIL Vacancy Details

Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical) - 4 Posts

Mining Mate-C - 52 Posts

Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A - 3 Posts

Winding Engine Driver-B - 14 Posts

Blaster-B - 4 Posts

Apprentice (Mining Mate) - 53 Posts

Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant) - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Graduate Trainee, Apprentices and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate Operational Trainee - B.Sc.(Physics/Chemistry) – 03 years course with minimum 60% marks for UR candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates.

Mining Mate - Intermediate with unrestricted Mining Mate Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS. Candidate must possess 05(Five) years experience at Mining Mate in Underground Mechanised Metal Mines. Candidates must be able to read/write and speak Hindi/Local language

Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant- 10th passed with Ist Class Boiler Attendant Certificate granted by Government Board of any State or Union Territory. 01 yr experience as in-charge

Winding Engine Driver-B - Matric or equivalent. The candidate must possess Ist Class Winding Engine Driver’s Certificate obtained from the Directorate General of Mines Safety. The candidate should have more than 03 years working experience as a Winding Engine Driver in Metal/Coal Mines out of which at least one year experience on a 100 HP Winder or more.

Blaster - Matric with unrestricted Blaster’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS. Candidate must possess 03 years experience as Blaster

Apprentice (Mining Mate) - Intermediate with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBC(NCL) candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates

Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant) - Matric with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBC(NCL) candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates

Age Limit:

Graduate Operational Trainee - 30 years

Mining Mate - 35 years

Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant - 30 years

Winding Engine Driver - 32 years

Blaster - 32 years

Apprentice - 25 years

UCIL Notification Download Click Here UCIL Online Application Link Apply Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for for UCIL Graduate Trainee, Apprentices and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of computer based online examination

How to Apply UCIL Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online at www.uraniumcorp.in from 18 May to 22 June 2020.

Application Fee: