UGC NET 2022 Fake News: Fact Check! Exam Not Postponed Officially

UGC NET 2022 Fake News Fact Check: Recently a fake news has been busted by PIB regarding a Fake Notification in the name of NTA claiming that UGC NET 2022 Exam to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 have been postponed. The official fact check handle of PIB stated that “A Fake notice being circulated in the name of the National Testing Agency claims that the UGC NET exam has been postponed.”

Admit Cards for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Phase-2 Exam will be soon released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam was held on the 9th, 11th & 12th July 2022 for 33 subjects at different Exam Centers across India. NTA will conduct the exam for the remaining 49 subjects on the 12th, 13th and 14th August.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be Released soon Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be Released soon Direct Download Link Dates of Examination Phase-2 12, 13, 14 August 2022 (For Remaining Subjects) Phase-1 9, 11, 12 July 2022

Postponement of Examination for Telugu (27) and Marathi (38) of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)

The Examination for Telugu and Marathi of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) was scheduled to be held on 9th July 2022. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice.

Subject Subject Code Telugu 27 Marathi 38

The new date for the examination in the above-mentioned subjects will be announced in due course.