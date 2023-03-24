UGC NET 2023 Answer Key OUT PDF Download Link, Raise Objections Till March 25th

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET Answer Key for December 2022 on its official website-ugc net.nta.nic.in. Check process to raise objections.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET Answer Key for December 2022 on its official website. The UGC NET Provisional Answer Key for the written exam held from Feb 21 to March 15, 2023 are available on the official website and you can download the same after providing your login credentials from the official website-ugc net.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Download Link

Alternatively you can download the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How To Download Response Sheet

You can download the NET Answer Key 2023 after following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Now you will have to click the link UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page. After that, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link. After clicking on the submit button, you will get your answer key displayed on the screen.

Download and save the same for future reference.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How To Raise Objection

You can raise your objections regarding the Answer Key released by UGC. Candidates who have any doubts about the published UGC Answer Key, you can raise your objection after following the steps given on the notification. Objections can be raised only in online mode from 23 March to 25 March 2023.

You will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- per question as a nonrefundable processing fee.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Recovering of Login Credentials

To download the UGC NET Answer Key 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials including your application number and date of birth to the link on the home page. You retrieve your credentials from the application number provided by you during filling the same.