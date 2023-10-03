UGC NET JRF/Assistant Professor Age Limit December 2023: Check Categorywise Age Relaxation for NTA NET Exam

UGC NET Age Limit 2023 for JRF/Assistant Professor Posts : NTA has announced the age limit for the UGC NET December 2023 exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts. Check category-wise age relaxation under UGC NET 2023 registration.

UGC NET JRF/Assistant Professor Age Limit December 2023: NTA has started the registration process for the UGC NET December 2023 Exam from September 30, 2023. UGC NET Exam is being conducted in online mode to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2023 exam:

UGC NET December 2023 Important Dates Events Dates UGC NET December 2023 Notification September 30, 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Online Application Dates September 30 to October 28, 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) Last date for submission of Examination fee (through

CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI October 29, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM) UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Date October 30 to 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM) Announcement of City of Exam Centre Last week of November 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Release Date First week of December 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date December 6 to 22, 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key January 2024 (Tentative) UGC NET December 2023 Result Date January 10, 2024

Candidates must check the age limit for JRF and Assistant Professor posts before applying for the UGC NET December 2023 exam. So, let’s look at the age limit and upper age limit relaxation given to different categories under UGC NET December 2023 registration:

UGC NET December 2023 Age Limit

The upper age limit for JRF is not more than 30 years as on 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded, i.e., December 01, 2023. There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

Posts Age Limit (as on December 01, 2023) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 30 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit

UGC NET December 2023 Upper Age Limit Relaxation

There will be permissible relaxation on the upper age limit for the UGC NET JRF candidates belonging to the reserved categories as mentioned below:

Category UGC NET Age Limit Relaxation OBC-NCL 5 years Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste 5 years Persons with Disability (PWD) 5 years Third gender categories 5 years Women Applicants 5 years Candidates with research experience 5 years Candidates with L.L.M. degree 03 years Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

UGC NET December 2023 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor Posts Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing in UGC-NET should thoughtfully select in the application form whether they are applying for ‘Assistant Professor’ only or ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’.

For Assistant Professor Post Only

The candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify for the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professors of the concerned Universities / Colleges/ State governments, as the case may be.

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor Posts

The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them. Also, candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities/ IITs/ Institutions. The validity period of the offer will be three years, w.e.f., the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, for those candidates who have already joined M. Phil. / Ph.D., the date of commencement of Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or the date of their joining, whichever is later.

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the NTA UGC NET December 2023 Exam.