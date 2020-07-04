UGC Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Sr Statistical Assistant Posts, Apply Online @ugc.ac.in

UGC Recruitment 2020: University Grants Commission (UGC), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Statistical Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website on or before 17 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of Online application: 17 August 2020

Last Date of Hard Copy of Application - 24 August 2020

UGC Senior Statistical Assistant Vacancy Details

Sr Statistical Assistant – 11 Posts

How to apply for UGC Senior Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on official website of UGC on or before 5 April 2019. Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the also required to submit the online application to the University Grants Commission on or before 17 August 2020.

UGC Senior Statistical Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF

