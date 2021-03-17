UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst) DV Dates 2021 Announced @ugvcl.com, Details here

UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst) DV Dates 2021: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) has released the document verification round for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst). Candidates who appeared in the Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst) Exam 2021 can appear for document verification.

The list of selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website for selection to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Cut-off marks of the candidates who are called in for documents verification on 22 March 2021, 23 March 2021 & 24 March 2021 are as under:

UR EWS SEBC SC ST PH M F M F M F M F M F 85.67 85.67 75.30 64.82 69.37 65.64 69.37 69.37 50.76 50.75 48.47

The document verification will be held in three sessions.i.e. 10 AM to 11.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 13 PM, 2PM to 3:30 PM. The candidates appearing in the interview are required to bring documents in original and one arrested xerox set as applicable. The interview will be held at Conference Hall, HR Building, R&C Office, UGVCL, Visnagar Link Road, Mehsana-1. All candidates are advised to check their roll number wise list of the selected candidates in the provided link below.

Printed Application Form with Fees Receipt.

Two Passport size Photograph.

School Leaving Certificate.

Mark Sheets (SSC, HSC, each Semester/year wise graduation mark sheet, and Degree Certificate).

Caste Certificate (If belonging to reserved category)/EWS Certificate.

Latest Non Creamy Layer Certificate in the form of “Parishisht-K” or “Parishis-4” Gujarati only (If belonging to SEBC category).

Medical Certificate (For Physical Handicapped Candidates).

Identification Proof (Voter ID/ Pan Card/ Driving License / Aadhar Card) any one of them.

Residential Address Proof (Electricity bill/ Telephone Bill/ Ration Card, etc) any one of

Domicile Certificate (If applicable).

Any Other relevant documents.

