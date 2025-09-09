UK Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Akshita Jolly
Sep 9, 2025, 17:26 IST

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has made available the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 for Class 12. Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

UK Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand board class 12th Geography syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can check this article to get the revised syllabus here, along with the marking scheme, the important chapters and their equally divided weightage. Check the full article here. 

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.

Book- Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

Unit I

1

Human Geography

3

Unit II

2

The World Population Density Distribution and Growth

8

3

Human Development

  

Unit III

4

Primary Activities

19

5

Secondary Activities

  

6

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities

  

7

Transport, Communication and Trade

  

8

International Trade

  

Map Work (Based on the identification of features on the World Political Map)

5

Total

35

Book-India People and Economy

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

Unit I

1

Population Distribution Density, Growth, and Composition

5

Unit II

2

Human Settlements

3

Unit III

3

Land Resources and Agriculture

10

4

Water Resources

  

5

Mineral And Energy Resources

  

6

Planning and Sustainable Development in the Indian Context

  

Unit IV

7

Transport and Communication

7

8

International Trade

  

Unit V

9

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

5

Map Work (Based on locating and labelling on a political map of India)

5

Book- Geography Practical II

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Data: Its Source and Compilation

12

2

Data Processing

  

3

Graphical Representation of Data

  

4

Spatial Information Technology

5

5

Viva

3

6

Practical Record

5

7

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

30

To get the full syllabus in detail, students can check the link below: 

Direct Link: 

