Book- Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
Unit I
|
1
|
Human Geography
|
3
|
Unit II
|
2
|
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
|
8
|
3
|
Human Development
|
Unit III
|
4
|
Primary Activities
|
19
|
5
|
Secondary Activities
|
6
|
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
|
7
|
Transport, Communication and Trade
|
8
|
International Trade
|
Map Work (Based on the identification of features on the World Political Map)
|
5
|
Total
|
35
Book-India People and Economy
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
Unit I
|
1
|
Population Distribution Density, Growth, and Composition
|
5
|
Unit II
|
2
|
Human Settlements
|
3
|
Unit III
|
3
|
Land Resources and Agriculture
|
10
|
4
|
Water Resources
|
5
|
Mineral And Energy Resources
|
6
|
Planning and Sustainable Development in the Indian Context
|
Unit IV
|
7
|
Transport and Communication
|
7
|
8
|
International Trade
|
Unit V
|
9
|
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
|
5
|
Map Work (Based on locating and labelling on a political map of India)
|
5
Book- Geography Practical II
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
1
|
Data: Its Source and Compilation
|
12
|
2
|
Data Processing
|
3
|
Graphical Representation of Data
|
4
|
Spatial Information Technology
|
5
|
5
|
Viva
|
3
|
6
|
Practical Record
|
5
|
7
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
30
To get the full syllabus in detail, students can check the link below:
Direct Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
