UKMSSB Admit Card 2022 for Health Worker (Today): Record Verification From 30 Nov

UKMSSB Admit Card 2022: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board will release the admit card for record verification on ukmssb.org. Candidates can check the details here.

UKMSSB Admit Card 2022 for Health Worker: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has scheduled the admit cards on 17 November 2022 for the exam to be held from 30 November (Wednesday) to 20 December 2022 (Tuesday) for the post of Health Officers (Female) under Group C services. The candidates can check UKMSSB Record Verification Admit Card Updates through the login link given below:

UKMSSB Login Link for Health Worker

The candidates can download UKMSSB Heath Worker Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth, once available, on ukmssb.org.

The candidate should report at 10 AM in the office of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, Building Number 23, Lane Number 3, Shastri Nagar, Haridwar Road, Dehradun. The candidates should bring the necessary documents and follow the important instructions mentioned in the given PDF:

How to Download UKMSSB Health Worker Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the UKMSSB i.e. ukmssb.org Click on the admit card link available on the homepage Provide your details Download UKMSSB Admit Card

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) notified a total of 824 vacancies for Health Officers (Female) under Group C services. The board started the online application process on 24 March 2022 and the last date of application was 13 April 2022 up to 5 PM.