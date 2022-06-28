UKPSC Admit Card 2021 (Out) for Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer Post @ukpsc.net.in, Check Download Link

Uttarakhand PSC has released the screening test Admit Card for the Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer post on its official website-ukpsc.net.in. Check Download link.

UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the screening test Admit Card for the Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer Group B post. Commission will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer Post on 05 July 2022.

The screening test for the Assistant Geologist will be held from 09.A.M. to 12 P.M and screening test for Mining Officer will be conducted from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer Group B post can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://ukpsc.net.in/.

You can download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021



In a bid to download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email Id/Password or Application Number and Date of birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 Check Steps