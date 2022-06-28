UKPSC Admit Card 2021 (Out) for Assistant Geologist and Mining Officer Post @ukpsc.net.in, Check Download Link

Uttarakhand PSC has released the screening test Admit Card for the Assistant Geologist and  Mining  Officer post on its official website-ukpsc.net.in. Check Download link.

Jun 28, 2022
UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021

UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the screening test Admit Card for the Assistant Geologist and  Mining  Officer Group B post. Commission  will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Geologist and  Mining  Officer Post on 05 July 2022.
The screening test for the Assistant Geologist will be held from 09.A.M. to 12 P.M and screening test for Mining Officer will be conducted from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M. 

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Geologist and  Mining  Officer Group B post can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://ukpsc.net.in/.

You can download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021

 In a bid to download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email Id/Password or Application Number and Date of birth to the link available on the official website. 

You can download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.


How to  Download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-“Geology & Mining Unit, Directorate of Industries, Group 'B' Examination-2021
    ”available on the homepage.
  4. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the home page.
  5. Candidates can download and save the  UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2021 for future reference. 

