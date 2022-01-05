UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: 221 Vacancies Notified for Sub Inspector, Gulnayak and Fire Officer Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Sub Inspector, Gulnayak, and Fire Officer Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts including Sub Inspector, Gulnayak, and Fire Officer. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 21 February 2022. The online applications will start from 8 January onwards at uksssc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 221 vacancies. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which is scheduled to be held in July 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Date of Advertisement: 3 January 2022

Commencement date of online application: 8 January 2022

Last date for online application submission: 21 February 2022

Tentative Written Test Date: July 2022

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (Civil Police) - 65 Posts

Sub Inspector - 43 Posts

Gulnayak - 89 Posts

Fire 2 Officer - 24 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must be a Graduate from a recognized university. Ex-Serviceman must be Intermediate from a recognized Board.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 (level 7)

Download UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 8 Jan

How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 February 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application forms for future reference.

Steps to Follow:

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2021' flashing on the homepage. Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process. Fill up the details and submit the application form. The candidates are advised to save a copy of the application form for future reference.

For More Jobs:

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-