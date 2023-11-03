Understanding the Delhi Nursery Admission Process: Tips for Parents

Every parent dreams that their child should study in the best school. For this, parents start finding out about the schools even before the admission starts. They start meeting friends and relatives to get information about which school charges how much fee, what are the facilities they provide etc. This entire process is very complex and takes a lot of time. And when nursery admission forms come out, parents face a lot of stress and anxiety. So let us give you information about Delhi Nursery Admission this year and remove all your worries. This year, the forms under Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 will be out from 23rd November. If you want to get your child admitted under general category in private schools of Delhi, then read the answers to all the questions given below carefully so that all the doubts related to Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 in your mind are cleared – Question 1. When will the admission forms be out? Ans. Admission forms will be out on 23/11/2023. Question 2. How much will the form cost? Answer- The cost of the form will be Rs 25. Question 3. Will the forms be filled online or offline? Answer- It depends on the school whether it provides online form facility or asks to fill the information through offline form. Broadly speaking, it can be said that some schools will ask you to fill the form completely offline, some will ask you to fill it online and some will ask you to take a print out of the online form and submit it. Question 4. When will the first list of selected children comes out? Ans. First list of selected children will come out on 12/01/2024. Question 5. When will the second list of selected children (if any) comes out? Ans. Second list of selected children will come out on 29/01/2024. Question 6. When will the third list of selected children (if any) comes out? Ans. Thirst list of selected children will come out on 21/02/2024. Question 7. What will the admission process end? Ans. Admission process will end on 08/03/2024. Question 8. For which classes will the admission be done? Ans. Admission will take place for Nursery, K.G. and class-1. Question 9. Will there be any interview for children for admission? Ans. No, there will be no interview for children for admission. Question 10. Will there be any interview of parents for admission? Ans. No. There will be no interview of parents for admission. Question 11. Which category of children will be given admission? Ans. The Directorate of Education is conducting admission process for open seats. For those who get admission, the rules will be applicable as per general category. Question 12. In which schools will admission be given? Ans. Admission will be given in Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi. Question 13. Will children have to give any written test for admission? Ans. No, children will not have to give any written test for admission. Question 14. How much fees will parents have to pay every month after admission? Ans. Every school has a different fee structure, so parents have to pay accordingly. You can get more information from the official website of the Education Department of Delhi www.edudel.nic.in. To understand the information about Delhi Nursery Admissions in a better and much easier way, you can also subscribe to Sabkishiksha YouTube channel. So, all the very best and may your child get the admission in your choice of school.